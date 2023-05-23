Features Pandemic response film up for honor By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:30 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Caught Inside,” a documentary about the creation of Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing program, which later became a model worldwide, is a finalist for a prestigious regional Emmy Award. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Caught Inside,” a documentary about the creation of Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing program, which later became a model worldwide, is a finalist for a prestigious regional Emmy Award. The documentary, produced by David Rosen and Dennis Mahaffay of Shooters Film Production, details the state’s reaction to news of the spreading virus, including military and government officials and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, which took a keen interest in the issue because the first reported American to die from COVID-19 was a dialysis patient who died within hours of getting tested. That pathology posed a critical problem because initially tests had to be sent to the mainland for analysis. Eventually a mobile laboratory developed by Capture Diagnostics was shipped to the islands. With tests administered by local pharmacies and with the information handled by DataHouse, the lab was able to process more than 1,000 tests a day and deliver results within hours. The film was nominated in the Northern California region in the Health/Medical Long Form Content category; view the film at 808ne.ws/caughtinside. The winner will be announced June 3 in San Francisco. The ceremony will be livestreamed at emmysf.tv. Previous Story Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’