Pandemic response film up for honor

“Caught Inside,” a documentary about the creation of Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing program, which later became a model worldwide, is a finalist for a prestigious regional Emmy Award.

The documentary, produced by David Rosen and Dennis Mahaffay of Shooters Film Production, details the state’s reaction to news of the spreading virus, including military and government officials and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, which took a keen interest in the issue because the first reported American to die from COVID-19 was a dialysis patient who died within hours of getting tested. That pathology posed a critical problem because initially tests had to be sent to the mainland for analysis.

Eventually a mobile laboratory developed by Capture Diagnostics was shipped to the islands. With tests administered by local pharmacies and with the information handled by DataHouse, the lab was able to process more than 1,000 tests a day and deliver results within hours.

The film was nominated in the Northern California region in the Health/Medical Long Form Content category; view the film at 808ne.ws/caughtinside.

The winner will be announced June 3 in San Francisco. The ceremony will be livestreamed at emmysf.tv.