comscore $253M in affordable housing funding to lapse, Honolulu officials say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$253M in affordable housing funding to lapse, Honolulu officials say

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We will lapse CIP affordable housing appropriations; the exact amount (is) unknown at this time.”</strong> <strong>Michael Formby</strong> <em>City managing director</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “We will lapse CIP affordable housing appropriations; the exact amount (is) unknown at this time.”

    Michael Formby

    City managing director

About $253 million in city-approved bond appropriations earmarked for the acquisition, development and construction of affordable housing and related projects around Oahu will lapse by June 30, Honolulu officials said. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kupu and Hawaiian Telcom

Scroll Up