comscore UH’s Andre Ilagan advances to round of 32 in NCAA tennis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Andre Ilagan advances to round of 32 in NCAA tennis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan didn’t let a lengthy rain relay and a change of venue bother him as he advanced to round of 32 at the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Singles Championships by taking down Michigan’s Patrick Maloney 6-3, 6-3 in Monday’s round of 64 matchup. Read more

