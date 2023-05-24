Letter: Christian Taliban would control women’s lives

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Steve Holck (“Human life begins at conception, not birth,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 20) should grow a uterus before he tells women what to do with theirs. The Christian Taliban starts with control of women’s bodies, then what books their children can read, and then whether they have access to voting.

They are un-American, undemocratic and a fascist danger.

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

