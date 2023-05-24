Brunch game strong
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 1:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
B.E.A.S.T. breakfast sandwich ($12). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
French toast ($8). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
-
Eric Anthony Sarinana with owners Amber Fortier and Sjoerd De Nooijer. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree