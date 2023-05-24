Brunch game strong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brunch dishes are business owners Amber Fortier and Sjoerd De Nooijer’s favorite meals to eat. So, when it came to starting their own food truck business, coming up with a concept was a no-brainer.

“Brunch and lunch are our favorite foods to eat; being open for breakfast and lunch made sense because it’s our favorite types of food to make,” For-tier says. “My husband (Sjoerd) has been a chef for more than 20 years; he’s worked all over Europe and Southeast Asia, New Zealand and Australia. He’s always had a dream of owning a food truck. We have a lot of fresh ingredients and delicious breakfast and lunch items — we have a lot of Hawaiian influences, but wanted to put our own twist to it.”

Many menu items stem from the couple’s love of cooking and sharing food with friends and family.

“A lot of the dishes are things that we make at home and love,” Fortier confirms.

Popular savory items include the Waikiki B.E.A.S.T. breakfast sandwich ($12) — bacon, egg, avocado, Spam and tomato on an English muffin with Kasundi sauce — and the Tiki taco trio ($12), which features three soft corn tortillas with pork belly, pineapple pico de gallo, guacamole, hot sauce and lime.

“The sauce for the breakfast sandwich is like an Indian spiced tomato sauce,” Fortier explains. “It’s not spicy but it’s so good with the egg and English muffin; it brings it all together.”

If you’re craving something sweet, go for the French toast ($8) or banana bread ($5).

“The croissant French toast is made with fruits, homemade almond rumble, whipped cream, blueberries and seasonal fruit,” Fortier says. “My husband has been a pastry chef, so we wanted to add this dish to the menu. The banana breads are delicious and tasty, and fit the island vibe.”

Wash everything down with beverages like Dirty Horchata ($6) — homemade horchata with a splash of cold brew — and sparkling refreshers ($6) in flavors like pineapple ginger, strawberry hibiscus and lilikoi.

“Our strawberry hibiscus refresher is made with homemade strawberry syrup, soda water and lime all mixed together,” Fortier says.

Munch ‘N Brunch Waikiki is currently open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Follow the biz on social media (@munchnbrunchwaikiki) for updates.

Munch ‘N Brunch Waikiki

204 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

Instagram: @munchnbrunchwaikiki

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Cash App and Venmo accepted