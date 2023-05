Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for dining destinations in West Oahu? Here are some delicious options:

A new noodle option

Okay, so this spot’s not totally west, but recently opened Umi Ramen Hawaii (94-050 Farrington Hwy. Ste. A-3) — located in Waipahu Town Center — is one of the few ramen spots in the area.

Ramen bowls cost $13.95-$15.95 with choices like tonkotsu black king ramen, miso, shoyu and shio ramen. Diners can also choose from a variety of sides like chicken karaage ($6.95), fried oysters ($6.95) and gyoza ($5.25-$6.25). The biz also offers rice bowls with unagi ($21.95) and sukiyaki ($14.95).

Call 808-677-8887 or visit umiramenhawaii.com.

Sushi spot a hidden gem

Located within the Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei, Takumi Japanese Sushi & Bar (725 Manawai St.) offers a variety of sushi, along with sashimi, nigiri and more. There’s also a full bar with draft beer, sake, shochu, Japanese cocktails and Kanpai cocktails.

Popular dishes include uni oyster shooters ($32 for a half dozen), Hamachi carpaccio ($21), rainbow roll ($24), Takumi roll ($23), deluxe assorted sashimi ($42) and the garlic shrimp plate ($16).

Keep an eye out for any featured specials. Call 808-888-0172 or visit takumihawaii.com.

Tantalize your taste buds

New poke and sushi spot T8ste Buds HI (87-070 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 103) recently opened in Waianae and features a variety of poke bowls, nigiri, sushi sandwiches and sushi tacos. Sushi sandwiches are like open-faced onigiri, while sushi tacos are a twist on a musubi.

Sushi sandwiches ($15) come in flavors like double salmon, spicy tuna, veggie, and unagi tamago. Meanwhile, choose from sushi tacos ($15) like Cali crab, kimchi tofu and Hawaiian-style ahi. The Cali crab ($16) — imitation crab, spicy ahi, cucumber, miso, avocado cream and kabayaki — is currently the most popular poke bowl.

Check for daily featured specials like Cali crab inari bombs ($16), Philly roll ($15) and Korean taegu roll ($15).

Visit t8stebuds808.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).