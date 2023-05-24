comscore ProService Hawaii buys rival Makai HR | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

ProService Hawaii buys rival Makai HR

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Large local human resources management firm ProService Hawaii has acquired a smaller competitor, Makai HR. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Tourism Authority awards over $67M to 3 contractors
Next Story
Punahou student’s artwork among Google Doodle finalists

Scroll Up