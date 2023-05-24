comscore Punahou student’s artwork among Google Doodle finalists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Punahou student’s artwork among Google Doodle finalists

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • COURTESY ALLISON LIN Punahou student Allison Lin’s Doodle for Google entry titled “Made By My Heritage” celebrates her Chinese background and shows things important to her.

    COURTESY ALLISON LIN

    Punahou student Allison Lin’s Doodle for Google entry titled “Made By My Heritage” celebrates her Chinese background and shows things important to her.

Artwork by Punahou School student Allison Lin is Hawaii’s representative entry in the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest, and Thursday is the final day for the public to cast votes to help select five finalists for the national top prize. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Sukhyun Hong and Michael Jeong

Scroll Up