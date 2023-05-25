comscore Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs

Phil Robertson wrote of the high number of overdose deaths in the past year, and in apparently defending the legal use of marijuana, said that he did not believe that marijuana was the culprit in any of the overdoses (“Unlikely marijuana cause of drug deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 21). Read more

