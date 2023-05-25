Editorial | Letters Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Phil Robertson wrote of the high number of overdose deaths in the past year, and in apparently defending the legal use of marijuana, said that he did not believe that marijuana was the culprit in any of the overdoses (“Unlikely marijuana cause of drug deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 21). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Phil Robertson wrote of the high number of overdose deaths in the past year, and in apparently defending the legal use of marijuana, said that he did not believe that marijuana was the culprit in any of the overdoses (“Unlikely marijuana cause of drug deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 21). While I agree that marijuana is not the culprit, I’ll bet all of those users started down the path by using marijuana. F.M. Scotty Anderson Waialae Nui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Handi-Van needs to upgrade service