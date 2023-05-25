Letter: Taxpayers give inmates full range of benefits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The letter by Wray Jose claimed that “incarcerated convicts deserve solid rehabilitation programs — education, drug treatment, job training and more” (“Rehab is important, but so are prison facilities,” Star-Advertiser, May 22).

This would be an addition to the free meals, dental, medical, vision, law library and laundry services: great benefits for those who commit crimes. Perhaps the overcrowded conditions are partly due to all these great benefits. And possibly a reason why, after their release, some will commit more crimes, because in society, little is free.

Prison is not free either. Taxes, paid by law-abiding citizens, provide those benefits for those incarcerated and yet, more often than not, they are the ones victimized by violent criminals. Where are the benefits for the victim?

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter