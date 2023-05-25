Man in 70s dies in Waialua fire

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A man in his 70s died in a fire Wednesday at a five-story residential building on Oahu’s North Shore.

Eleven units responded to a 911 call of a fire at Konane Kai in Waialua, 68-155 Au St., at about 12:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from unit 206, said Capt. Jaimie Song, spokesperson for the Honolulu Fire Department, at a news briefing held at the scene.

Smoke and flames also affected units 205 and 306 and a penthouse on the fourth floor, Song said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 12:45 p.m. and extinguished it 15 minutes later.

Crews found an unresponsive man in his 70s in the bedroom of unit 206.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting displaced residents.

Konane Kai, a 45-unit oceanfront apartment building between Aweoweo Beach Park and the Sunset Shores residential building, was built in 1980.