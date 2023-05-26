Letter: Constitution protects all faiths, or lack thereof

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to “Christianity bludgeoned by church-state concept” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 23): The U.S. Constitution prohibits the promotion of any religion by the government. Recognizing the fallibility of man, we reduce the chance for discrimination by ensuring that the state is a secular entity that will equitably serve communities regardless of their faith or lack thereof.

The Founding Fathers had adequate opportunity to write their faith into the Constitution. They did not. Instead, they inscribed a prohibition meant to protect us from the ills of the Old World.

Harlan Kanoa Sheppard

Downtown Honolulu

