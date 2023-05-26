comscore Letter: Not all Founding Fathers were active Christians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Not all Founding Fathers were active Christians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In response to Willis Maeda (“Christianity bludgeoned by church-state concept,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 23): The Founding Fathers were not all practicing Christians. Some were deists. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs

Scroll Up