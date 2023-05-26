Letter: Not all Founding Fathers were active Christians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Willis Maeda (“Christianity bludgeoned by church-state concept,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 23): The Founding Fathers were not all practicing Christians. Some were deists.

Maeda is free to practice his religion and to spread the “good news” to anyone who will listen. He’s free to open his own church, temple, mosque or synagogue on just about any street corner in this country. The U.S. Constitution contains 4,543 words. None of them are “God,” “Jesus,” “Christianity” or “Bible.”

Scott Rogers

Kailua

