comscore Central Pacific region expects 4 to 7 cyclones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific region expects 4 to 7 cyclones

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER / 2016 At top, Hurricane Celia headed toward Hawaii in 2016.

    NASA GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER / 2016

    At top, Hurricane Celia headed toward Hawaii in 2016.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Christopher Brenchley, NOAA National Weather Service-Central Pacific Hurricane Center director, talked Thursday about the El Nino-Southern Oscillation at a news conference at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Also pictured is John Bravender, a warning coordination meteorologist.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Christopher Brenchley, NOAA National Weather Service-Central Pacific Hurricane Center director, talked Thursday about the El Nino-Southern Oscillation at a news conference at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Also pictured is John Bravender, a warning coordination meteorologist.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 City Mill employees prepare for shoppers stocking up on hurricane supplies.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    City Mill employees prepare for shoppers stocking up on hurricane supplies.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has predicted a near- to above-normal season for the region this year due to El Nino conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii agriculture tech firm receives federal grant

Scroll Up