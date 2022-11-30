Hurricane season ends with just 1 cyclone reaching Hawaii

Today marks the end of the 2022 hurricane season, which produced just one tropical cyclone that reached Hawaii since the season began six months ago.

Hurricane Darby was the only tropical cyclone of the hurricane season, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported today. Darby was a Category 2 hurricane when it moved into the Central Pacific Basin on July 14, but it weakened to a tropical storm the next day and dissipated south of Hawaii on July 17, the center said.

The cyclone brought 1-3 inches of rain on the east side of Hawaii island and generated advisory-level surf of 8-12 feet for east-facing shores, although there were no significant flooding issues.

Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie did move across Hawaii on July 12-13. The hurricane center said that rainfall totals of 1-4 inches were observed along the state’s windward slopes, with a “maximum event” of over 6 inches taking place over the West Maui Mountains. There were no significant flooding issues there, either.

The hurricane season’s activity was below average, the center noted. Four to five tropical cyclones occur in an average year in the Central Pacific basin. The hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Prior to the hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration did predict below-average activity. Two to four tropical cyclones were predicted, according to an outlook for the season in May. It also predicted a 60% chance of below-normal tropical cyclone activity.

The ongoing La Nina at the time was expected to make the development of hurricanes and their movement into the Central Pacific Ocean difficult.