Letter: Legal cannabis shops reduce hard-drug sell

I would like to comment on F.M. Scotty Anderson’s concern that legalizing recreational marijuana would cause people to become addicted to hard drugs (“Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 25).

Actually, that’s how it works now. When you buy your weed from the dealer down the street, come Christmas time he’ll give you a little gift of some hard drug. Then he’ll tell you that if you like it, just let him know and he’ll sell you more.

When you buy your weed at the cannabis store, they just want you to come back and buy more cannabis.

So keeping recreational marijuana illegal is just leading people down the path to addiction.

Barbara Dittrich

Ewa Beach

