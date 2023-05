Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Doug Tonokawa exemplifies the appropriate attitude regarding incoming University of Hawaii-Manoa Athletic Director Craig Angelos (“Help UH-Manoa’s new athletic director succeed, Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 26).

I agree that Hawaii’s citizenry should get on board with support and help Angelos succeed rather than sit back and wait, as if hoping he fails just because they were not consulted on his appointment.

Go, ’Bows! Go, Angelos! E holo mua e na koa anuenue!

Jere Choo

Salt Lake

