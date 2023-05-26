comscore Letter: Help UH-Manoa’s new athletic director succeed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help UH-Manoa’s new athletic director succeed

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We now have a new athletic director at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Craig Angelos. Some may disagree with the selection process. However, what’s done is done. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs

Scroll Up