Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help UH-Manoa's new athletic director succeed

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

We now have a new athletic director at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Craig Angelos. Some may disagree with the selection process. However, what's done is done.

Rather than watch and wait to see whether he succeeds or fails, how about we go all out to guide and support him — to ensure he is successful? If he is successful, we all win.

Doug Tonokawa
Kailua