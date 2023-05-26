Letter: Help UH-Manoa’s new athletic director succeed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We now have a new athletic director at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Craig Angelos. Some may disagree with the selection process. However, what’s done is done. Rather than watch and wait to see whether he succeeds or fails, how about we go all out to guide and support him — to ensure he is successful?

If he is successful, we all win.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

