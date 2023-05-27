comscore Editorial: Harvesting reef fishes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Harvesting reef fishes

  • Today
  • Updated 8:20 p.m.

Carefully managing the taking of Hawaii’s marine life to ensure a sustainable supply has a long history. Kapu on overharvesting particular species of fish or fishing during spawning season date back to ancient times. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: DHHL must make real progress now

Scroll Up