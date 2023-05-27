comscore Honolulu airport primary runway reopens after 7-month closure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu airport primary runway reopens after 7-month closure

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Runway 8L, the primary runway for arriving jets at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, will reopen at 6 a.m. today.

The reconstruction of the primary runway for arriving aircraft at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has been completed and was expected to be available for incoming planes as of 6 a.m. today. Read more

