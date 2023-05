Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On May 17, the Honolulu City Council, via the teamwork of Councilmembers Calvin Say and Val Okimoto, honored world- renowned peace activist Christine Ahn with a certificate recognizing this “native daughter’s” passion for the attainment — after 70 years — of reconciliation and peace on the Korean peninsula. This is a novel concept (not!), not given huzzahs by the members among us of the military-industrial complex.

I haven’t noted local media- press coverage of Ahn’s award, except for ‘Olelo TV’s video recording of the ceremony and livestream presentation on Channel 54.

May Ahn’s valorous dream awaken to reality … soonest (“Korean American activist awarded Peace Summit Medal,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 1).

She has my prayers — and I think the support of about the 95% of Americans who prefer diplomacy over belligerence, sincere negotiation, respect for others, peace and harmony over warmongering. Our leaders? Not so much.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

