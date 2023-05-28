On Politics: Homelessness persists here, despite govs’ attempts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s governors may live in Hawaii’s most expensive and identifiable public housing, but worrying about housing is still a top-of-mind concern for recent Washington Place occupants.

As late as 2016, former Gov. David Ige was vowing to “end homelessness by 2020,” saying it was part of his plan to build 10,000 affordable housing units and encouraging programming to get local folks quickly into housing, but then added in a July 2016 report that “there is no quick fix to homelessness.”

Ige said he would try to eliminate homelessness encampments on state land, move people living on public streets in housing and build more housing.

This obviously has not happened. Homelessness is not just a crisis, it is a norm for too many of Hawaii’s citizens.

To highlight the urgency in helping the homeless, Hawaii’s current governor, Josh Green, used his first State of the State speech as the setting for his signature of an emergency proclamation on homelessness. He said the proclamation will streamline the construction of new housing and reduce red tape.

Hawaii’s governors may have a steely-eyed, fixed focus on the housing crisis, but they just don’t have anyone declaring victory.

Former Gov. Linda Lingle in 2005 assembled a housing task force bristling with housing hot shots from industry and government. In fact Nani Medeiros, representing Lingle’s office, was on that task force. This year, Democrat Gov. Green also appointed Medeiros to his housing task force. Both the cast of characters and the crisis remain.

Back in 1991, Gov. John Waihee was breaking ground on a series of state-subsidized homeless villages. Then, the median price of a home was about $345,000, and two-bedroom apartments rented for $1,000 to $1,500 a month. Today the median price in Honolulu is $779,000, with a less-than-600-square-foot apartment renting for an average of $2,233.

If Waihee was intent on building temporary housing around the state, Green has taken up the call — and to add emphasis, he has put one cluster of 10 temporary housing units across from Washington Place, near the Hawaii Health Department offices.

A news release from Green’s office noted that “A medical respite kauhale across from the Capitol to help homeless who need extra care upon discharge from hospitals” has been set up.

It’s a first-of-its-kind kauhale village centered on caring for the medical needs of the homeless.

“This is going to be free of charge,” said James Koshiba, the governor’s homeless coordinator. “For people who are being discharged from urban Honolulu hospitals, and are still in need of a place to rest and fully recover,” according to media reports.

Yes, homelessness has caught the attention of Hawaii’s governors — but no, despite best intentions, the problem remains too tough for any Hawaii governor to solve.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.