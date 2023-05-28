comscore On Politics: Homelessness persists here, despite govs’ attempts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Homelessness persists here, despite govs’ attempts

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A formal blessing was held Friday for Pulama Ola, a new medical respite housing located behind the state Department of Health. Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessed one of the kauhale of Pulama Ola, which expects to open its doors Wednesday to patients.

    A formal blessing was held Friday for Pulama Ola, a new medical respite housing located behind the state Department of Health. Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessed one of the kauhale of Pulama Ola, which expects to open its doors Wednesday to patients.

Hawaii’s governors may live in Hawaii’s most expensive and identifiable public housing, but worrying about housing is still a top-of-mind concern for recent Washington Place occupants. Read more

