On Politics: Homelessness persists here, despite govs’ attempts
By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A formal blessing was held Friday for Pulama Ola, a new medical respite housing located behind the state Department of Health. Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessed one of the kauhale of Pulama Ola, which expects to open its doors Wednesday to patients.