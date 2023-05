Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Lilian Turban advanced to the NCAA Track and Field Championship Finals on Saturday after her finishes in the NCAA Championship First Round in Sacramento, Calif.

Turban, a sophomore high jumper, placed third with a mark of 6 feet, 0.75 inches, tying her with four others to advance. The mark ties the career high she set at the Big West Championships. She is the first Rainbow Wahine to advance to the championship round since Lily Lowe finished 18th in the high jump in 2018. UH has not had an NCAA champion since Amber Kaufman in 2010 in the high jump.

Hallee Mohr, a junior thower, also participated in the NCAA Championship First Round, where she finished 27th in the discus throw with a distance of 167’3”.

Turban will next head to Austin, Texas, for the championship round, which will begin June 6.