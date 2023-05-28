comscore Stone cold! Miyao’s walk-off homer wins it for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stone cold! Miyao’s walk-off homer wins it for Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao celebrates his walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao celebrates his walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Stone Miyao’s parting shot — a strut-off, two-run homer in the ninth — powered Hawaii to a pulsating 13-11 baseball victory over UC Santa Barbara at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday night. Read more

