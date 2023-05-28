Stone cold! Miyao’s walk-off homer wins it for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stone Miyao’s parting shot — a strut-off, two-run homer in the ninth — powered Hawaii to a pulsating 13-11 baseball victory over UC Santa Barbara at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday night. Read more

A sold-out crowd saw Miyao’s 370-foot drive clear the fence in right-center to complete the Rainbow Warriors’ three-game sweep of a season-ending series.

Jordan Donahue drew a walk to open UH’s ninth inning with the score tied 11-11. Donahue went to second on DallasJ Duarte’s sacrifice, bringing up the left-swinging Miyao. With first base open, the Gauchos decided to face Miyao instead of issuing an intentional walk to set up a potential force or double play.

“I just stuck with the approach we talked about before the game,” said Miyao, who attacked an 0-1 pitch from JD Callahan, the sixth UCSB pitcher. “It was a fastball in, and I stuck with it. … It’s crazy. I don’t think I ever hit a walk-off homer.”

Donahue, who had the best view of the homer among the ’Bows, said: “When I saw the ball hit the bat, I knew the game was over. I’m so happy for Stone. He’s one of the best players I’ve been around. I’m so happy to see him succeed.”

The ’Bows finished the regular season 29-20 overall and 18-12 in the Big West while celebrating departing seniors Matt Wong, Jacob Igawa, Cameron Hagan, Dalton Renne and Zach Losey.

The outcome was disheartening for the Gauchos, who entered the series with the league’s most powerful offense, a top-five pitching staff, and a chance to win the Big West and/or earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, UC San Diego, which is ineligible for postseason consideration while transitioning to Division I, was crowned the Big West’s champion. Cal State Fullerton, which holds the tie-breaker over Cal State Northridge, earned the league’s automatic berth in the national postseason. The Gauchos must wait until Monday’s selection show to learn if their 35-20 and 18-12 records are worthy of the tournament.

Down 11-8 in the eighth, the Gauchos loaded the bases with one out. UH coach Rich Hill summoned left-hander Tai Atkins, who was making only his fourth appearance against a Big West opponent this year. LeTrey McCollum hit a high chopper to first for an infield single and Zander Darby scored to cut it to 11-9. Broc Mortensen then pulled a two-run single to right to tie it at 11.

But Atkins rebounded to pitch a scoreless ninth, striking out two of the three batters he faced. He earned the victory to improve to 2-1.

“With the opportunities I was given this season, I had to make the most of what you’ve got,” Atkins said. “I was fortunate to get the ball back to where I felt comfortable. Obviously, it was a rocky start. But it’s not how you start, but how you finish.”

He also praised his childhood friend, Miyao. “That’s the man right there,” said Atkins, pointing to Miyao being doused with a water cooler. “Back to back days home runs. We grew up together playing baseball in Hilo. He’s the same guy. I’m really proud for him, and proud for our team the way we ended.”

The Gauchos took a 2-0 lead on Ivan Brethowr’s towering homer to center field in the first inning. But the ’Bows closed to 2-1 on Sean Rimmer’s bases-loaded infield hit in the bottom of the first.

The ’Bows surged ahead with four runs in the third inning and another four in the fourth.

The Gauchos cut their deficit to 9-8 with four runs in the fifth and Christian Kirtley’s two-run double in the sixth.

But the ’Bows regained the cushion in a controversial two-run sixth. With one out, Rimmer singled through a hole on the left side. Pinch hitter Jared Quandt, a switch-hitter batting left-handed, trickled a grounder back to the mound. Brady Huddlestun fielded the ball, then sailed a throw over the first baseman McCollum and down the right-field line. Rimmer circled the bases and scored and Quandt sprinted safely to third. UCSB coach Andrew Checketts argued that the batted ball struck Quandt’s leg in the batter’s box, making it a foul ball and nullifying the three-base error. Although television replays appeared to support Checketts’ argument, such plays are not subject to review. Checketts’ demonstrative protest resulted in an ejection.

Quandt then sprinted home on Aaron Ujimori’s suicide squeeze to make it 11-8.