Letter: Marijuana a threat to teenage users

The letter implying marijuana is safe and benign is misleading (“More Americans have access to legal cannabis,” Star-Advertiser, May 26).

A recent study of 68,000 teens shows that casual/recreational pot use is harmful to teens, that they are two to three times more likely to have depression and suicidal thoughts than those who don’t use it, and that teens who have cannabis use disorder — which means they can’t stop using it despite health and social problems — are four times more likely to have those same thoughts and feelings.

Marijuana use also was linked to not doing well in school, skipping school, and getting in trouble with the police. Parents should talk to their teens and just say no to marijuana!

Franklin Young

Manoa

