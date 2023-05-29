Editorial: Day to remember our fallen heroes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, designated as a time for remembering and honoring U.S. military personnel who died while in service to the United States Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday has its roots in the Civil War, and that somber history, and was first widely known as Decoration Day, as a time for decorating the graves of those who died “in defense of their country.”

To give Memorial Day its intended meaning requires reflection on those the nation has lost in the course of military duty, and it rouses empathy for those who continue to live with the loss of a loved one as they served. Great sacrifice is encompassed in these losses, and those we honor deserve that respect and recognition.

Hawaii has suffered these losses throughout its history as a U.S. territory and state. The number of those lost during World War II is 689, and in the Korean War, 407. In the Vietnam War, Hawaii lost 276 of its own; 29 were lost during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. And the military presence in this state is strong; the U.S. Census numbers more than 96,690 veterans in the state, and 29,199 veterans who served in the post 9/11 era.

And ongoing conflicts worldwide continue to pull troops in, and out, of Hawaii — with the specter of war and its heavy toll never far from our minds.

While the official holiday commemorates those in military service, Memorial Day also belongs to everyone who wants to keep a loved one in their memory. So take some time from the beach and the barbeque grill to pause and give thanks.

As for local traditions to mark this day, Honolulu has many. Among today’s events worth attending, to keep those we lost in our collective memories:

>> The 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl at 8:30 a.m. Lei donated and woven by volunteers will be placed on graves at Punchbowl and at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe by members of the Scouts of Hawaii, and oli, or Hawaiian chant, a color guard, the playing of taps and an F-22 aircraft flyover will honor those who lost their lives in the course of duty.

>> U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii hosts its Installation Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Col. Steve McGunegle, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, will speak, American flags will be placed at each headstone and wreaths presented from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Veterans and Gold Star Families.

>> Gov. Josh Green hosts a Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery, Kaneohe, beginning at 12:45 p.m., with the theme, “A Grateful Nation Never Forgets.” The ceremony includes a parade of flags and lei presentations from veterans organizations, along with the governor’s address, a rifle salute from the Hawaii National Guard Honor Guard and taps.

>> Returning after a pandemic pause between 2020 and 2022, the 25th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony takes place at Ala Moana Regional Park, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The ceremony will float 6,000 lanterns honoring fallen soldiers and departed loved ones, and as many as 50,000 are expected to attend. Those unable to attend can see a live stream at lanternfloatinghawaii.com.

Take the time today to reflect on the many sacrifices made by our military men and women, which have impacted not just family and friends left behind, but continues the legacy of U.S. liberties for all citizens.

“We must dare to be great; and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage,” President Theodore Roosevelt once said.

As America observes Memorial Day, all Americans should be honoring those of high courage, whose sacrifice allows us the enduring freedom to strive for greatness.