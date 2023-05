Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Priced out of paradise.”

Iam Tongi’s poignant words ring so true to the thousands of people who have left Hawaii and the thousands more to come (“Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’,” Star- Advertiser, May 22).

How many highly skilled and talented people like Iam have left or will leave Hawaii? Hawaii ranks No. 4 in the nation in the rate of net out-migration. People are leaving Hawaii in droves. We have the highest cost of living in the country. In addition, WalletHub ranks Hawaii No. 2 in the country in total tax burden.

Our tourist-based economy cannot compete with the burden of the high cost of living and high taxes. However, at $500 million per mile, we can afford the most expensive rail project in the country. Go figure.

One day soon Hawaii will be a place for the very rich, the very poor and the very old. How could this have happened to paradise?

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

