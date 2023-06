Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The up-again-down-again of tourism is down again, at least where arrivals from the core domestic market, U.S. West, is concerned, according to preliminary state figures for April released Tuesday. That group tally fell 9.7% from this month in 2022, but remains up 19.7% from pre-pandemic 2019.

Nearly 10% is a big number, but there’s no need for panic. It’s too soon to see a trend in one point in a lot of data still showing mainland visitor arrivals up for 24 consecutive months.