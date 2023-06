Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The inclusion of outspoken former Gov. Neil Abercrombie among three people appointed to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents is seen by observers as bearing potential to cause at least some shift in the measured culture of the board, and in the university’s fractured relationship with some state senators.

Abercrombie, along with attorney Lauren Akitake and Global Resiliency Hub CEO Alapaki Nahale-a, were announced Wednesday as interim appointees selected by Gov. Josh Green to serve five-year terms beginning July 1, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The 11-member Board of Regents is the governing body of the 10-campus UH system, which has a $1 billion-­plus operating budget and 7,900 employees serving nearly 45,000 students.

Abercrombie, seen as a community advocate by some and a maverick by others during his five-decade career in public service, “will certainly be assertive on the board, because that’s the kind of individual he is, but there are two other things I think that are important here,” political analyst Neal Milner said. “One is the … organizational culture of the regents, and the other is the organizational culture of the (state) Senate.”

UH has for years been in a tug of war with the state Legislature over autonomy, and has been the target of heavy scrutiny by some legislators, including state Sens. Donna Mercado Kim, Donovan Dela Cruz and Michelle Kidani. Each of the three has said in past interviews that UH President David Lassner’s time as lead administrator of Hawaii’s only public university has run its course.

The board has tended to act cautiously, Milner said, and it’s also losing retiring board Chair Randy Moore, who has a calming tone and leadership style. While adding an outspoken and influential regent such as Abercrombie will not dramatically change the board or its standing with lawmakers overnight, he “can certainly have influence — he’s not going to be quiet,” Milner said.

Abercrombie served one term as governor in 2010-2014 before losing his reelection bid to David Ige. Abercrombie also has served in the state House of Representatives, the state Senate, U.S. Congress and Honolulu City Council. He is an author and a former UH faculty member who holds a master’s degree in sociology and a doctorate in American studies from UH.

“He understands the university system,” said Christian Fern, executive director of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, which has endorsed Abercrombie in past elections. “He has a lot of past experience there. So I think he brings all of that knowledge and background and wisdom to the Board of Regents, which will be, I think, a fresh voice.”

Fern also said he was glad to see a Candidate Advisory Council retained to screen and present candidates to the governor. Some lawmakers including Kim have tried to do away with the council. “We believe it’s important to have a third party reviewing it,” Fern said.

Abercrombie fills a Honolulu County seat; Akitake, a Maui County seat; and Nahale-a, a Hawaii County seat.

The appointments of Nahale-a and Akitake continue a trend toward diversifying the UH board, which used to include primarily older white men.

“Having a broader and more diverse board that is representative of the people of Hawaii is important,” Fern said.

Nahale-a is a current regent and a vice chair. He also has been known as a calming force on the board, and an advocate for Native Hawaiian issues. His Global Resiliency Hub at ‘Iole in Kohala manages a 2,408-acre historic ahupua‘a and is “modeling how regenerative governance can create a world that is not only sustainable, but regenerative, leading to abundance for people and the environment,” said a news release from the governor’s office.

Nahale-a’s past positions over more than 30 years in community service include director and chair of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and roles with Kamehameha Schools, community boards and commissions. A Hilo native and 1986 graduate of Kamehameha Schools, he holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Akitake is a private practice attorney and per diem district court judge who taught business law at UH Maui College. A Maui native, she earned her juris doctor degree from the University of Kansas School of Law, master’s degree in applied social research from the University of Stirling, Scotland, and bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis/politics from Pomona College in California. She graduated in 1999 as a valedictorian from Baldwin High School.