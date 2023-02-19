comscore Divide over University of Hawaii’s autonomy deepens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Divide over University of Hawaii’s autonomy deepens

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 UH President David Lassner says that repeated efforts by legislators to change the governance of the university has affected morale.

  • COURTESY PHOTO State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz feels the 11-member UH Board of Regents is too large and slow-acting, and that he personally would prefer to do away with the advisory board that chooses regent nominees for the governor to appoint.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 State Sen. Donna Kim (D, Kalihi-Fort Shafter-Red Hill) told the Star-Advertiser Feb. 10 that she, Donovan Dela Cruz and others get an unfair bad rap for the pressure they put on UH and its leaders to put students’ needs first and make sure decisions and spending are executed properly.

Many observers say the divisiveness lately is worsening, hindering UH’s legislative and budget initiatives at the Legislature, casting a shadow on the university’s relationships with business and nonprofit sectors, and hurting its reputation and ability to serve students and the state. Read more

