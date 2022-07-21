University of Hawaii posts record haul for research funding

The University of Hawaii captured $505 million in research funding in fiscal year 2022, topping the half-billion-dollar mark for the first time in its history.

“That is a huge number,” UH President David Lassner told the Board of Regents today. “A half-a-billion-dollars constitutes a major economic sector for this state.”

The record total of what’s known as extramural funding exceeded the university’s previous record of $488.6 million in 2011 and is a $19.5 million or 4% increase over fiscal year 2021. The fiscal year ends at the end of June.

Extramural funding is external investments from the federal government, industry and nonprofit organizations that support research and academic activities conducted by university faculty and staff members.

Lassner said the money supports research and innovation, increasing knowledge and finding ways to improve quality of life both in Hawaii and beyond.

UH Manoa, the system’s flagship campus, accounted for $366 million of the extramural awards, followed by units at the UH System level ($70.6 million), UH Community Colleges ($43.6 million), UH Hilo ($18.0 million) and UH West Oahu ($6.7 million).

According to a 2021 economic impact report by the UH Economic Research Organization, UH research-related expenditures of $476.8 million in fiscal year 2020 generated $734.8 million in total business sales, $236.9 million in spending, $41.2 million in state tax revenue, while supporting an estimated 5,428 jobs.