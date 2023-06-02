Kitty Yannone, veteran Hawaii communications executive, dies at age 69

Catherine “Kitty” Yannone, the veteran public relations executive known for her passionate advocacy, ferocious-but-friendly approach and prolific representation of Hawaii businesses and causes, died this morning at the age of 69.

Yannone announced in May that she was closing her public relations firm, CommPac LLC, after a 54-year run, to focus on her fight with ovarian cancer. Yannone worked at CommPac from 1986 to 1994 before buying the firm in 1998.

“She wore many hats – Mom, Tutu, daughter, sister, friend, mentor, colleague, advisor, and more – and she wore each with fierce love, loyalty, dedication, and deep gratitude. She taught us to live life fully, laugh often, and love deeply. We will miss her more than words can describe,” said her son, Chad Dudley, in a news release announcing her death.

Yannone was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the fall of 2020. She was treated for months at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu before going to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for clinical trials. She entered hospice two weeks ago.

CommPac, one of the oldest public relations companies in Hawaii, represented an array of businesses and causes over the years.

Before the company closed May 31, clients included Alexander & Baldwin Inc., First Insurance Co. of Hawaii, G70, and Oahu Publications Inc., parent company of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.