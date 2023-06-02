Editorial | Letters Letter: Alzheimer’s patients need access to drugs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Your editorial, “How to keep up as Hawaii get older” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 31), needed to focus attention on the more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including nearly 29,000 in Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Your editorial, “How to keep up as Hawaii get older” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 31), needed to focus attention on the more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including nearly 29,000 in Hawaii. As an Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii Chapter advocate, it is my honor to represent them. As a caregiver, I understand firsthand the impact of this disease on families across America. The people of Hawaii need U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono to call for a reversal of the federal government decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs. I urged Hirono to show the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services her support for access now. Every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s. Hirono can malama the constituents by being a strong advocate in Washington. Our kupuna deserve representation now. Calvin Hara Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead