Letter: Establish holiday for COVID remembrances

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Memorial Day began during the American Civil War to honor those who died in battle. Some holidays originated from tragedy. Read more

Memorial Day began during the American Civil War to honor those who died in battle. Some holidays originated from tragedy.

Respond to COVID-19’s “shelter-in-place” with an annual international “1-9-Day” holiday. God deserves the holiday’s credit since it is like the “Festival of Shelters,” the thousands-of-years-old Jewish celebration.

Industries, businesses, schools and government agencies would close for nine days. The global pandemic shutdowns prove it is possible.

History died as the elderly population suffered the greatest losses. Commemorate history with traditional food, games, dance, music, films and cultural events.

Discover the good and bad history that occurred throughout the ages. The challenge and goal are to see how it ultimately turned out for good.

Ignite a spirit of unity, forgiveness for past offenses, hope for the future, with conviction to improve our faults and failures.

Rested, restored, rejuvenated and being thankful is the “1-9-Day” holiday aspiration.

Michele Lincoln

Lahaina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter