Letter: AI must be reined in to avoid catastrophe

The article, “AI poses ‘risk of extinction,’ top officials warn” (Star-Advertiser, May 31), is alarming indeed. Some of us already had been wondering what perils will result from entrusting so much control over our futures to artificial intelligence.

Now, AI industry people themselves have revealed that they share our fears. The article focuses on the incredible sight of leaders of large AI companies and many AI research and technology workers signing open letters to the public warning that AI may cause severe disruptions of human life in the future. Misinformation, economic disasters and nuclear war are mentioned.

During the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, one remembers President John F. Kennedy insisting that as long as nuclear weapons existed, humanity was not safe. The threat of nuclear war today is greater than ever, with the U.S. and Chinese militaries confronting each other in the Taiwan Strait and Russian President Vladimir Putin rattling his nukes at the Ukrainians. One can easily imagine Al devices pushing humans into a nuclear war.

It is to be hoped that many of the young people hailing the AI “breakthrough” might consider getting active in protecting humanity from it.

Noel Kent

Manoa

