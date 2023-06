Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

States, including Hawaii, are getting relief in the opioid addiction crisis. The state Department of the Attorney General on Friday announced a settlement with Indivior, the maker of the opioid-containing drug Suboxone. Hawaii anticipates receiving about $1 million in the multistate deal.

That followed on the heels of a larger lawsuit Hawaii had joined, involving Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin. Supervising Deputy AG Bryan Yee said it’s uncertain how much the state will get there but put it in the “millions.”