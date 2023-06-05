Scoreboard – June 5, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Tuesday

No local sporting events scheduled

Bulletin Board

BASEBALL

Aiea High School is seeking a varsity baseball head coach. The individual will be responsible for teaching of strategies/skills, administrative duties such as staffing, monitoring of grades, character development of individual athletes, field maintenance and communication with all necessary parties. High school or higher level of coaching experience is preferred. The deadline for applying is June 16. Send resume to Aiea athletic director Bryce Kaneshiro at bryce.kaneshiro@k12.hi.us (e-mail) or 808-483-7303 (fax).

Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of varsity baseball head coach, varsity softball head coach, varsity boys soccer head coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 16. All resumes should be emailed to the athletic director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us

PADDLING

Clement D. Pai‘aina Regatta

Sunday

At Keehi Lagoon

Girls 12 & Under

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Naomi Alama, Ilena Hoohuli, Rhylee Keli’i-Makinano, Ka’upena Keopuhiwa, Kupeehina Mcginn, Pumehana Puaoi-Perry), 2:19.16; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:20.00; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:21.30

Boys 12 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Sawyer Butler, Lazzaro Canevari, Matisse Coudrier, Diego Lemes, Cameron Powlison, Adam Smith) 2:12.86; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 2:13.49; 3. Waikiki Surf Club 2:14.16

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Ohia Botelho, Kai Botelho, Moku Daniels, Lola Khan, Isaac Long, Riley-Jane Sebay) 2:27.01; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 2:28.21; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:39.36

Girls 13 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Hana Bradley, Joy Lisabeth Gora-Aina, Shaelynn Kekawa, Kamalei Kiaaina, Mala’e Martinez-Peapealalo, Kealoha Velez) 2:15.61; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:22.05; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:22.58

Boys 13 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matisse Coudrier, Kael Edwards, Christoph Gutierrez, Austin Holmquist, Anthony Klutz, Nathan Stoutemyer) 2:03.33; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:05.07; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:06.01

Girls 14 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Shore Hong, Teiana Keliihoomalu, Kameaaloha Kenui, Mala’e Martinez-Peapealalo, Kealoha Velez, Kyra Ward) 2:09.97; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 2:10.89; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:18.79

Boys 14 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Jonah Demello, Kanalu Faufata, Jonah Gora-Aina, Nalu Hillen, Kahua Kahalioumi-Mersberg, Keahi Kaowili-Saniatan) 1:56.75; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:01.59; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:03.84

Open Keiki

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Reid Bernier, Ikaika Carvallo, Xavi Fajardo, Elijah Gregory, Isaiah Hermosura, Dash Lauritsen) 2:15.31; 2. Kai Oni Canoe Club 2:21.51; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:23.43

Women Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Tracy Buscher, Aimee Durrant, Mel Hurwitz, Lana Kinghan, Ninya Ybarra, Taylor Young) 2:09.06; 2. Koa Kai Canoe Club 2:14.79; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 2:17.05

Mixed Novice B

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Gregory Costello, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Andy Kinghan, Megan Luten, Tom Matta, Malia Torres) 2:02.31; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 2:04.66; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club 2:07.12

Men Novice B

1. Kailua Canoe Club (James Anderson, Derek Ferguson, Devin Frisch, Damien Gibbons, Grant Ruddick, Alexander White) 3:53.94; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:58.74; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club 4:01.07

Girls 15 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Wailea Daniels, Alexis Heyer, Olivia Holmquist, Colette Jost, Nicole Mench, Jaden Scott) 4:36.31; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:46.28; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:49.43

Boys 15 & Under

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Ha’aheo Au-Raycher, Kekaikanikamaha’o Bradley, Kanalu Faufata, Jameson Flores, Kalei Koanui-Kalima, Jayden Murrillo) 4:05.28; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:06.19; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:16.19

Girls 16 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Nanea Harbottle, Alexis Heyer, Peaches Kay, Keona Klutz, Alohilani Morris, Naomi Wong) 4:27.99; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:33.28; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:52.58

Boys 16 & Under

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Preston Awaya, Torin Ferreira, Logan Machado, Kana Palmer, Nicco Ruiz, Rylan Shriver) 4:00.25; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:00.84; 3. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 4:08.61

Girls 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kule‘a Bruhn, Jenna Jaffe, Peaches Kay, Keona Klutz, Tabitha Mansell, Alohilani Morris) 4:21.82; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:32.97; 3. Waikiki Surf Club 4:42.37

Boys 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Shay Able, Castle Foti, Quinlan Pharaon, Tristan Rizzo-Murray, Carter Tseu, Reece Ventura) 3:48.66; 2. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:02.56; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:03.51

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Olivia Boyden, Jaemon Foti, Kalai’ Grounds, Kawena Harbottle, Ayden Malahoff-Kamei, Taylor Tagal) 4:29.92; 2. Healani Canoe Club 4:31.81; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:42.00

Women Novice A

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Carly Bargiel, Taylor Doherty, Rachel Geicke, Lindsey Lowe, Becky Needham, Sandra Walter) 4:25.58; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:36.22; 3. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:36.75

Men Novice A

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Felipe Carvalho, Dexter Dai, Kupono Duncan, Josh Lorge, Mike Molina, Lorgan Pau-Tusi) 3:48.37; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:49.77; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:50.36

Women Freshmen

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Jenn Davis, Kristen Kauhane, Ryann Kurahara, April Nakayama, Ingrid Seiple, Carolyn Seto-Mook) 4:16.45; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:25.72; 3. Healani Canoe Club 4:38.53

Men Freshmen

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matt Crowley, Jordan Gomes, Andy Penny, Justin Soares, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 3:33.32; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 3:33.65; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 3:41.14

Women Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kealohi Bruhn, Jenn Davis, Joey Foti, Aulani Hall, Hamasaki Harbottle, Kristen Kauhane) 4:14.26; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:23.11; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:27.86

Men Sophomore

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Ryan Dolan, Nick Foti, Alakai Freitas, Aaron Norris, Andy Penny, Raven Pokini) 3:33.20; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:41.53; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:45.30

Women Junior

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Maka Jack, Diana Kim, Malia Mizuno, Gaby Sham, Amanda Smith, Val Villa) 9:41.34; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 10:03.47; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 10:07.36

Men Junior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kale Barney, Steve Condon, Aaron Creps, David Daniels, Bradda Poole, Nick Youngleson) 8:31.16; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 8:51.96; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club 9:10.36

Women Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Laura Ediger, Joey Foti, Aulani Hall, Hamasaki Harbottle, Ingrid Seiple, Laura Young) 13:42.83; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 14:01.18; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 14:10.25

Men Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matt Crowley, Ryan Dolan, Nick Foti, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 11:24.47; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 11:51.83; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 12:07.51

Women Master (70)

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Christie Gibson, Lurline Mcgregor, Katie Scott, Elizabeth Sutter) 5:21.41; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 5:31.06; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:42.34

Men Master (70)

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (William Johnson, William Lawson Sr., William Mowat, Michael Tosaki, Darryll Wong, Derrick Wong) 4:21.99; 2. Waimanalo Canoe Club 4:25.97; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:34.23

Women Masters (65)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Catherine Bender, Cindy Cobb-Adams, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas) 5:01.82; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:18.22; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club 5:42.94

Men Masters (65)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Lance Anderson, Fred Delos Santos, Pat Erwin, Paul Hewlett, Kamoa Kalama, Michael Willett) 4:11.57; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:15.89; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:30.23

Woman Masters (60)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Melanie Bailey, Lisa Barney, Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Jennifer Fisher, Kelly Smith) 4:40.81; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:04.64; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 5:12.25

Men Masters (60)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Sam Alama, Philip Binney, Jeff Cummings, John Foti, Scott Freitas, Bruce Lukas) 3:55.90; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:00.08; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:11.84

Women Masters (55)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Jennifer Horner, Tracy Kane, Ginger Lockette, Laurie Rubie, Barb Vanderkamp, Jarmaine Yamashiro) 4:43.82; 2. Waikiki Surf Club 4:45.47; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:51.59

Men Masters (55)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Raven Aipa, Peter Binney, Jim Foti, Michael Hall, Kanai Kauhane, Herb Nahinu) 3:49.07; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:52.21; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:15.05

Women Masters (50)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Worreen Hamocon, Dar Singlehurst, Michelle Small, Debbie Solis, Madie Terry, Buffy Viernes) 4:58.97; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:59.43; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 5:02.61

Men Masters (50)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Doug Borton, Freddy Courteau, Kawai Mahoe, Rey Quebral, Christopher Rubie, Jack Shriver) 3:53.79; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:10.73; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:13.23

Women Masters (40)

1. Healani Canoe Club (Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Julie Finch, Celeste Paiaina, Allison Sokei) 4:24.23; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:27.41; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:28.36

Men Masters (40)

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Travis Grant, Michael Kane, Jared Meers, Cory Nakamura, Billy Pratt, Tapa Worthington) 3:39.91; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:40.57; 3. Healani Canoe Club 3:46.05

Women Open Four

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Norma Creps, Lauren Gaeta, Evy Lopez, Lydia Hoku Mertyris) 5:07.55; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 5:24.61; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 5:28.41

Men Open Four

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kahele Anderson, Brett Fillmore, Tristan Pokini, James Ruvio) 4:08.61; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:19.07; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:22.98

Mixed Masters (55)

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Bruce Black, Katy Bourne, Paula Crabb, Anne Perry, Douglas Rowitch, Vik Watumull) 4:22.08; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:22.39; 3. New Hope Canoe Club 4:24.36

Mixed Masters (40)

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Tim Ekau, Shantel Gasmen, Kalai Thompson, Alfred Van Gieson, Jen Van Gieson, Keola Wright) 3:58.82; 2. Healani Canoe Club 4:01.98; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:15.64

Mixed Men And Women

1. Leeward Kai Canoe Club (Maile Kalahiki, Anela Kamana, Kekoa Kau, Kanoe Nao, Po’okela Van Gieson, Kaihi Wong) 4:02.16; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:06.94; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:12.03