Castle Hospitality Group CEO to retire

Honolulu-based Castle Hospitality Group, a condo resort and vacation rental management company, announced Monday that President and CEO Alan Mattson will retire by the end of the year.

Longtime Hawaii hospitality executive Matt Bailey was appointed chief operating office to ensure a seamless transition.

With more than 40 years of hospitality and travel industry experience, Mattson joined Castle in 1999 as senior vice president of sales and marketing and was promoted to president and COO in 2005 and then president and CEO in 2018.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Castle over the last 24 years and to partner with such an amazing team,” Mattson said in a statement. “I am proud of the legacy we have built as one of the most innovative hotel and resort management companies in the Pacific, and I look forward to following the company’s success in the years ahead.”

Bailey previously served as president and COO of Aqua-Aston Hospitality. He also held executive positions with Sundance Resort, Aston Hotels & Resorts, The Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa and Carmel Valley Ranch. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Montage Kapalua Bay. He has more than 40 years of experience.

Castle Hospitality Group’s two brands include Castle Resorts & Hotels, which provides hotel and resort condo management services including locally based reservations, staffing, accounting and more for properties across Hawaii and in New Zealand. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii provides management of individual vacation properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands and is backed by Castle’s online distribution channels.