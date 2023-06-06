Scoreboard – June 6, 2023

Calendar

Bulletin Board

BASEBALL

Aiea High School is seeking a varsity baseball head coach. The individual will be responsible for teaching of strategies/skills, administrative duties such as staffing, monitoring of grades, character development of individual athletes, field maintenance and communication with all necessary parties. High school or higher level of coaching experience is preferred. The deadline for applying is June 16. Send resume to Aiea athletic director Bryce Kaneshiro at bryce.kaneshiro@k12.hi.us (e-mail) or 808-483-7303 (fax).

Moanalua High School is accepting resumes for the position of varsity baseball head coach, varsity softball head coach, varsity boys soccer head coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 16. All resumes should be emailed to the athletic director at Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us