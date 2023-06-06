Former Leilehua, UH quarterback Alex Kaloi dies at 67

Dr. Alex Kaloi, a popular dentist and former University of Hawaii quarterback, died of a heart attack on Sunday evening. He was 67.

For more than 40 years, Kaloi ran a thriving dental practice in Waianae.

But it was on the football field and basketball court where Kaloi earned early recognition. As Leilehua High’s dual-threat quarterback, Kaloi was named The Honolulu Advertiser’s 1972 Back of the Year. He was the point guard on the Leilehua basketball team that won the 1973 state championship.

He played three seasons for the Rainbow Warriors. His 32-yard scoring run on the third play of the game jump-started the Warriors to a 28-16 upset of Rutgers in 1974. In the 1975 opener against Texas A&I — the first UH game at Aloha Stadium — Kaloi suffered a season-ending injury. He retired from football, earned a bachelor’s degree, and then enrolled in dental school.

“He embodied everything that was good about recruiting local athletes to the University of Hawaii football program,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who was UH’s recruiting coordinator and assistant coach in the early 1970s. “He was proud to play at home. He was competitive. He was talented. He was a great team player.”

Former UH center David Mutter said: “Just a good teammate, a good guy. He had a nice word for everyone, always had a smile on his face. He was a technician. He worked really hard.”