Letter: Vacant-home owners should pay top tax rate

I was profoundly dismayed to read in Saturday’s paper that 12.6% of homes in Hawaii are vacant (“Isle homeownership rate leads nation,” Star-Advertiser, June 3).

We are in a housing shortage crisis, and if homeowners choose to leave their properties empty they should be taxed at a drastically different rate than owner-occupied homes.

I know little about tax law, but we already have a resident homeowner tax exemption. Why not tax the owners of these vacant homes at top tax rates and designate the revenues solely to help resolve this crisis that continues to send longtime Hawaii residents fleeing to less expensive locales?

Let part of the problem become the solution.

Dale Moana Gilmartin

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter