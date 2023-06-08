Letter: Maybe old stadium can be fixed for $400M

A Star-Advertiser editorial observed that “just about everyone with any interest in the stadium finds (a new stadium accommodating 25,000 spectators sitting on bleachers with no roof) flatly unacceptable” (“Weigh carefully stadium options,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 4).

Spot on. Hopefully the governor and his team are listening to the people.

Columnist David Shapiro said that “the existing facility was shut down in 2019 for lack of maintenance” (“New Aloha Stadium plan must still pass pencil test,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 4). How perceptive. Was stadium management biased in condemning Aloha Stadium to get a new stadium funded? Was there an honest, independent assessment? Could several hundred million be saved rather than build a new but inferior stadium?

Maybe the best way out of this untenable dilemma is a request for proposals to renovate-operate-maintain our beloved Aloha Stadium.

We might just find as many interested parties for less than one half of the $400 million. And we’re going to need a lot of seating and parking for Iam Tongi’s concerts.

Clint Churchill

Kailua

