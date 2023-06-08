Letter: Republicans presided over debt increases

John Tamashiro blames Democrats for fiscal irresponsibility (“Heed Thomas’ warning about failed leadership,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 5). I get from his numerous letters that Democrats cause all problems, with no mention of Republicans.

History and data say otherwise. Republican presidents with a Republican-controlled Congress repeatedly cut taxes and increased spending, resulting in massive annual deficits and increased debt.

Ronald Reagan is the first great example with massive tax cuts and increased spending, resulting in nearly tripling of the national debt in eight years. His successor, Republican George H.W. Bush, was forced to increase taxes to reduce annual deficits.

Democratic President Bill Clinton again increased taxes while reducing annual deficits to lower levels than any president since Reagan. Republican George W. Bush again cut taxes, then started a war, doubling the national debt in his eight years.

National deficits and debt are complex issues. Yes, spending involving Democrats and Republicans contributes to national debt. But tax cuts and tax breaks to big businesses, high earners, investors and others have been major contributors.

Richard Abe

Punchbowl

