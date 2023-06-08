Off The News: Kilauea puts on a show, again

Kilauea’s volcanic activity broke the surface in Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, and almost certainly tourists will be drawn to Hawaii island for the show. But even from one’s computer desk at home or office, some of the visuals are accessible through a U.S. Geological Survey webcam (see 808ne.ws/45OkHFh).
Not everyone can afford to sit back and drink it in. Residents of Puna, Kau and South Kona may be affected by the air quality. Those COVID-19 masks may be useful, now for another purpose.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.