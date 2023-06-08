comscore Off The News: Kilauea puts on a show, again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Kilauea puts on a show, again

  • Today
  • Updated 8:33 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Kilauea’s volcanic activity broke the surface in Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, and almost certainly tourists will be drawn to Hawaii island for the show. But even from one’s computer desk at home or office, some of the visuals are accessible through a U.S. Geological Survey webcam (see 808ne.ws/45OkHFh).

Not everyone can afford to sit back and drink it in. Residents of Puna, Kau and South Kona may be affected by the air quality. Those COVID-19 masks may be useful, now for another purpose.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Lax gun ownership rules mean more deaths

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up