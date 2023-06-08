comscore PHOTO: Signs of summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PHOTO: Signs of summer

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI <strong>Signs of </strong><strong>summer</strong>: Jersey cows have left the barn to start summer free-range grazing at Hiruzen Jersey Land in Maniwa, Okayama. The feasting is seen as heralding the arrival of early summer on the Hiruzen Plateau, which sits at an altitude of 500-600 meters.

