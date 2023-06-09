Letter: $50M for technology campus waste of money

I could not believe that the Legislature approved $50 million to begin development of an approximately $400 million First Responder Technology Campus on 243 acres of land in central Oahu (“$50M budget item at center of transparency debate,” Star-Advertiser, June 4). State Rep. Amy Perruso should be commended for opposing this unwarranted development and boondoggle in her district. Kudos also to the Star-Advertiser editors for urging that the governor veto this unwise project (“Veto $50 million for tech campus,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 6).

The funds would be much better spent on truly affordable housing and on improved or expanded services to at-risk populations. It would be interesting to know why state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz inserted this $50 million line item into the budget in the hectic hours of wrangling before the Legislature adjourned.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter