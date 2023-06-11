Letter: Risky to consolidate first responders site

The downside of a First Responder Technology Campus in Central Oahu is far greater than the advantages (“$50M state budget item at center of transparency debate,” Star-Advertiser, June 4).
The plan to create a 243-acre campus for administration, training facilities, required technology and a hotel has gained traction with a budget request from the Legislature.
One reason cited in past years was to have some essential facilities away from inundation zones in case of a tsunami.
Planning has reached the stage of a request to include $50 million in the current budget, which the Star-Advertiser rightfully questioned (“Veto $50 million for tech campus,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 6).
Has anyone — planners, infrastructure experts, legislators, technology experts, emergency responders themselves — considered that all emergency services consolidated in one central location are a sitting duck for a missile attack, a power grid failure, intentional or otherwise, a hurricane or human error?
What happens to us and our first responders if they can’t respond?
Judith Goldman
Ala Moana
