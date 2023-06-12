comscore Television and radio – June 12, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 12, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:01 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: NBA Finals
Game 5: Heat at Nuggets 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: NCAA SUPER REGIONALs
Southern Miss vs. Tennessee noon ESPN2 NA/224 74
Texas vs. Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Int. Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine 5:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
Softball: athletes unlimited
Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
White Sox at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Basketball: wnba
Dream at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Storm at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS
Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126
Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Softball: athletes unlimited
Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola 12:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
NBA Finals, Game 5: Heat at Nuggets 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. 1500-AM
