Letter: Allow water-saving gravel in easements

We agree with Earl Arakaki (“Blangiardi doesn’t act like people’s politician,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 6).

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in his political flyers, “My only agenda is you and what matters to you, your family, your neighborhood and your livelihood.”

We’ve lived in our home for 37 years. Recently, we and our neighbors received violation notices because we have gravel in our sidewalk easements that we must now remove as materials other than grass are prohibited by a city ordinance.

We wrote to the mayor, who passed the buck to his deputy director, who referred us back to the Department of Planning and Permitting, the agency that issued the notice.

One of the downsides to having gravel removed and grass planted is that grass needs to be watered. The mayor should consider pleas from the Board of Water Supply to conserve water.

To our knowledge, gravel doesn’t require any water.

Michael and Carolyn Kam

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter