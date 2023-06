Letter: First responder campus too big, waste of money

After spending 42 years in federal law enforcement, I can say that the First Responder Technology Campus in Central Oahu is a waste of money, other than for classrooms, a safe gun range, a site for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and parking (“Old emergency management facilities in need of modernization,” Star- Advertiser, June 10).

All other agencies have training facilities.

Creighton Goldsmith

Nuuanu

